Over 150k trucks transit Bazargan border in H1

Bazargan Border is one of important land terminals, he said, adding, “150,796 trucks transited this border in the first six months of the current year, showing a 12 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.”

He put the number of trucks which transit this border per day at 810 and noted, “in this regard, 65,466 trucks have exited through the terminal in the same period, registering an eight percent increase.”

Akbarzadeh also put the number of trucks entering the country via this terminal in first half of the current year at 85,330, recording a 15 percent increase as compared to the same period last year.

Agricultural, petrochemical, stone and metallic products were some of the main products exported from this terminal to Asian and European countries in the same period, he added.

Moreover, different types of industrial equipment and machinery, MDF (medium-density fiberboard), steel structure, various types of fabric and automotive spare parts were the main products imported into the country via Bazargan Border Terminal.

Iranian and Turkish customs managers in a joint meeting, held in July 2019, reached an agreement with regards to the increase of transit of 500 trucks by Iranian side and also 700 trucks by Turkish side in this border terminal, he stated.

