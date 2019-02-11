Demonstrators at Feb. 11 rallies condemn martyrdom of Saudi child

Condemning the martyrdom of a six-year-old Shia child in Saudi Arabia, a group of young people, carrying banners and signs of the kid's photo, chanted "love to Imam Ali will never stop."

A Saudi little boy, Zakariya Bader al-Jabir, said to be six or seven years old, while on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Medina with his Shia mother, has been barbarously killed for unknown reasons, fueling speculations that he could have been a sectarian and hate crime victim, media reports say.

LR/4539073