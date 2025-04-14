  1. Politics
EU slaps new sanctions against Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The European Union (EU)’s foreign ministers on Monday approved sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and two entities over detention of suspects of spying for foreign countries.

A list of those sanctioned by the European Union includes the head of Tehran's Evin Prison, several judges, and some other Iranian officials.

The new sanctions also include the name of Shiraz Prison. The European Union sanctions include freezing Iranian assets in the European Union and banning any travel to the EU member states.

Iran has always lambasted the Western countries for adopting double standards when it comes to human rights violations. 

Iranian security forces have arrested dual nationals or European nationals who have visited the country on espionage missions.

