Saudi crimes across the globe reveal Riyadh’s mercenary nature

A six- or seven-year-old Saudi boy, while on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Medina with his Shia mother, was barbarously killed for unknown reasons. According to what has recently surfaced on social media, the young boy, named Zakariya Bader al-Jabir, was savagely murdered by a taxi driver in front of his mother late last month. Shia Rights Watch (SRW) said the boy was murdered after he was confirmed to be Shia.

Reacting to the news, Expediency Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaie wrote in a post on his Instagram page that “From Damascus to Turkey to Medina, the fire of crimes committed by al-Saud, which flared up once by ISIL in Damascus and Baghdad, then with the brutal murder of Khashoggi in Turkey, and today with the beheading of an innocent child in Madinah, has triggered a series of crimes against humanity that have revealed their malicious and mercenary nature in service of the enemies of Islam.”

