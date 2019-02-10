Seminary of Seminary Teachers of Qom condemns martyrdom of Saudi child

Seminary of Seminary Teachers of Qom, which is comprised of the leading Muslim clerics of the holy Iranian city of Qom, has condemned the brutal killing of the six-year-old Zakariya Bader al-Jabir, who was brutally killed by barbaric Wahhabis while on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Medina with his Shia mother. According to Shia Rights Watch (SRW), the boy was murdered after he was confirmed to be a Shia.

In the message, Seminary Teachers of Qom offer condolences on the death of the Saudi child and condemn the reactionary Wahhabism and the crimes of the Saudi cruel rulers.

They also call for retaliatory punishment for the murderous perpetrators.

MNA