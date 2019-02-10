UNICEF urges end to violence against Palestinian children

In a statement on Saturday, UNICEF voiced deep sorrow over the killing of two children, aged 13 and 17 years old, who were shot yesterday in the Gaza Strip by Israeli regime's forces.

The exact circumstances of their death are under verification, according to the statement. This brings the number of Palestinian children killed this year to four.



" As we mark 30 years since the Convention on the Rights of the Child, it is essential that the fundamental rights of children be respected," UNICEF said, stressing that "it is time that violence against children ends."

"Children are children. They must be protected at all times. Children should never be a target. Nor should they be exposed to any form of violence, by any party," the statement concluded.

MNA/PR