7 killed in US bombing of Yemeni ceramics factory near Sanaa

The Health Ministry in Sanaa reports that after another person was confirmed killed in last night’s US air raids, the number of casualties has risen to seven killed and 29 wounded, including one in critical condition, Al Jazeera reported.

The local media in Yemen were cited by Al Jazeera as saying the target was a ceramics factory near the capital. The ministry said five children and a woman were among the wounded, and that the victims were workers of a factory as well as residents of houses next to it.

Yemenis have vowed they will not stop attacking Israeli and American positions unless the Gaza genocide stops. The US and its allies have been attacking Yemen with intensified bombardment of the Yemeni infrastructures recently in support of the Israeli regime in the genocidal campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The recent intensified US airstrikes on Yemeni cities and infrastructure which come in line with Washington and its allies’ continued support for the Zionist regime during its sixteen months of genocide and apartheid in Gaza, all indicate that Sanaa has once again proven that these attacks are just come in continuation of the US aggression targeting the Yemeni people, a people who have shown unappareled resilience and determination to defend their just cause during the years of war.

MNA