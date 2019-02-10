US, allies use Iranophobia to exploit regional Arab states: Kharrazi

Kharrazi added that Washington is seeking to tarnish Iran’s image in the Middle East so that it could justify its weapons deals with the governments in the region.

The top diplomat made the remarks in Al Jazeera Centre for Studies (AJCS) in a presentation on the theme “Iran's Islamic Revolution at 40: Regional Cooperation: Prospects and Challenges” on Saturday, 9 February 2019 (6 – 8 PM) at Al-Rayyan Conference Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Doha.

He noted that Iranophobia has brought out nothing but causing the Arab states to lose their wealth during the past years; it has also made them have no other choice but to establish ties with the US and the Israeli regime under the pretext of peace and security.

Noting that there have been made lots of investment in the region to provoke Iranopphobia and Americans are pushing for the issue, the official said Washington supports Saudi Arabia because it needs the kingdom’s money.

He said the more they become dependent on Americans and other big powersm the bigger sums of money they have to pay them.

During the past years, the US has taken over $400 billion from Saudis in exchange for supporting their security, he added.

On the threshold of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Kharrazi said Iran is ready to hold dialogue with all the Arab countries to maintain and enhance ties.

Referring to Islamic Republic’s prominent scientific and technological achievements during the past years, the official said Iran is ready to boost ties with regional countries and share its 40-year experience with them.

He reiterated that the regional countries should hold talks with each other and take a collective decision to achieve peace and security without letting others meddle in their affairs.

MNA/IRN83203382