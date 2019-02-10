Shia Marja condemns barbarous killing of Saudi kid in Medina

In a Sunday statement issued by the office of the major Shia Marja, deepest regrets have been expressed over the barbaric incident, adding that this horrific crime carried out by a person who has had ‘anti-Islamic and anti-human’ thoughts proves the malignity of those who unfortunately have long been inviting people to ‘darkness’ in Mecca and Medina.

He also denounced the silence of international organizations and the rulers of Muslim countries, particularly those of Saudi Arabia, towards the cruel crime.

A six- or seven-year-old Saudi boy, while on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Medina with his Shia mother, was barbarously killed for unknown reasons. According to what has recently surfaced on social media, the young boy, named Zakariya Bader al-Jabir, was savagely murdered by a taxi driver in front of his mother late last month. Shia Rights Watch (SRW) said the boy was murdered after he was confirmed to be Shia.

MNA