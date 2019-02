TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – A Saudi little boy, while on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Medina with his Shia mother, has been barbarously killed for unknown reasons. According to what circulated on social media, Zakariya Bader al-Jabir – said to be six or seven years old – was savagely murdered by a taxi driver in front of his mother late last month. According to Shia Rights Watch (SRW), the boy was murdered after he was confirmed to be Shia.