  1. Politics
11 February 2019 - 13:28

Iranian nation not to surrender to enemies: Judiciary cheif

Iranian nation not to surrender to enemies: Judiciary cheif

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani said that massive rallies across the country bear many messages to enemies and the most important one is that the Iranian nation will not surrender to them.

“Most important message [of the Feb 11 rallies] is for America and its allies and enemies should know that our people are unyielding,” he told reporters Monday while attending the rallies in Tehran.

Enemies wanted to force the nation to withdraw from Revolution’s values by imposing sanctions however, they should know that people will not surrender, he added.

The Iranian nation will continue this path and the Islamic Republic will become more powerful and more influential in the region, he noted.

He went on to say that Iran is now the superior power of the region, adding, Resistance Axis in the region depends on Iran.

Despite the US-led pressures against Iran, millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

MAH/4539175

News Code 142406

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News