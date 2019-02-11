Iranian nation not to surrender to enemies: Judiciary cheif

“Most important message [of the Feb 11 rallies] is for America and its allies and enemies should know that our people are unyielding,” he told reporters Monday while attending the rallies in Tehran.

Enemies wanted to force the nation to withdraw from Revolution’s values by imposing sanctions however, they should know that people will not surrender, he added.

The Iranian nation will continue this path and the Islamic Republic will become more powerful and more influential in the region, he noted.

He went on to say that Iran is now the superior power of the region, adding, Resistance Axis in the region depends on Iran.

Despite the US-led pressures against Iran, millions of Iranians have taken to streets across the country to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

