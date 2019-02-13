‘Fateh’ submarine to join Navy in 'coming days': Cmdr. Khanzadi

Commander of Iranian َArmy Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remark in an inaugration cermeony of a Navy hospital in Tehran on Wednsday.

“The medium-class Fateh submarine will join the Army’s naval fleet in the coming days,” he said.

Khanzadi added that the ceremony would be attended by the Iranian president Hasasn Rouhani.

He then hailed the many achievments made in various fields of air defense, surface equipment and submarines.

'Fateh' is an Iranian designed class of semi-heavy submarines, equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry such as torpedoes and naval mines. It can operate more than 200 meters below the sea surface for near five weeks, according to Navy officials.

Back in November, two Ghadir-class submarines joined the fleet of the Iranian Navy.

