Navy’s 60th flotilla berths at Sri Lanka’s Colombo port

The Iranian Navy’s 60th flotilla, comprising ‘Bayandar’ destroyer, Bushehr logistic warship, and Lavan warship, berthed at the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka after 25 days of voyage and maintaining a strong presence on international waters, with an aim to promote the country’s diplomatic ties.

The commander of the flotilla, admiral Reza Bodaghi, said the flotilla’s objectives include sharing of experiences, and increasing the level of scientific and practical knowledge of the students of Imam Khomeini Naval University of Noshahr, who are accompanying the flotilla on this voyage.

He highlighted the strong presence of Iranian navy on international waters, saying that berthing at the ports of friend countries is one of the most important and strategic missions of the Navy.

This is the seventh Iranian navy flotilla which has docked at a Sri Lankan port. The Iranian delegation will stay in Sri Lanka for three days to pay visits to a number of sites and take part in some sports and cultural programs at Colombo port.

