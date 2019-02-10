Zarif leaves for Beirut for bilateral talks

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif is scheduled to hold separate talks with the senior officials in the Arab country to confer over a host of issues including expansion of political and economic relations.

30 high-ranking politico-economic figures, including Gholamhossein Shafei, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture are accompanying the Iranian diplomat.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia said on Saturday the Iranian foreign minister is likely to attend a ceremony in Beirut commemorating the 40th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The visit comes just a few days after the formation of the new Lebanese government. Iran has hailed the formation of the new government expressing hope it will strengthen friendship among Lebanese parties and prepare the ground for further development of the Arab country.

