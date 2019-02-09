  1. Politics
FM Zarif to visit Lebanon on Sunday

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will head a delegation to Lebanon on Sunday, according to spokesman Bahram Ghasemi.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said the Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif atop a delegation will visit Beirut on Sunday to confer with senior Lebanese officials on a wide range of topics.

Zarif would be the first foreign minister to visit Lebanon following the formation of Lebanon’s new government — headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri — after a nine-month deadlock.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Jalal Firouznia, said the Iranian foreign minister is likely to attend a ceremony in Beirut commemorating the 40th anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

