10 February 2019 - 09:39

Islamabad determined to deepen ties with Tehran: official

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Pakistani Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, said that Islamabad is determined to cement and deepen ties with Tehran in various fields.

He made the remarks Saturday in a meeting with the head of the Islamic Seminaries of Iran Ayatollah Alireza Arafi in Islamabad.

The Pakistani minister welcomed the exchange of clerics between the two countries as an effort to promote proximity of Islamic thoughts.

Furthermore, the two officials discussed ways to boost religious cooperation in the meeting which was also attended by Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost.

Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri also accepted the invitation extended by the Iranian delegation for a visit to Iran in the near future.

Heading a delegation, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi is visiting Pakistan to meet with Shia and Sunni clerics of the country and visit its religious centers.

