Pakistan min. hails Iran’s outstanding progress in science field

Speaking on Fri. Feb. 8, he appreciated unflinching perseverance of the noble nation of Iran and said, “Islamic Republic of Iran has gained dramatic progresses and development in various scientific and technological sectors since the Islamic Revolution.”

He seized this opportunity to congratulate the 40th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and stated, “the two countries of Iran and Pakistan have established very intimate relationship based on mutual respect.”

Shafaqat Mahmood added, “Iran and Pakistan have many historical, cultural, religious and lingual commonalities and have always stood together in any condition.”

