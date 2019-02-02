Rouhani says looking forward to completion of IP gas pipeline

He made the remark during a Saturday meeting with Pakistan’s new Ambassador to Iran Riffat Masood, who presented her credentials to Rouhani, and became Pakistan’s first female envoy to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Noting that “implementation of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is of great significance for both countries,” Rouhani said Tehran hopes the project would come into fruition in near future with the help of Pakistani government.

Iran and Pakistan have been struggling to complete the gas pipeline for years to help resolve Pakistan’s mounting electricity problems.

The IP pipeline project - also called Peace Pipeline - is a 1,957 kilometer pipeline that will deliver natural gas from Iran’s South Pars fields to Pakistan's two major cities -- Karachi and Multan.

Tehran has fulfilled its commitment regarding construction of the gas pipeline inside Iranian territory (1,172km pipeline from Asalouyeh to the joint border) and is waiting for Islamabad to do its share and complete the 785km on its territory.

Rouhani also highlighted the cultural, religious, historical affinities and commonalities between the two brotherly countries, saying that Iran is looking forward to work closely with the new government in Pakistan to further strengthen bilateral relation.

He hoped that the new ambassador, given her experience in diplomacy and inter-state relations, would contribute positively in furthering bilateral relations between the two countries.

Masood said she is confident that the close, historical ties between the governments and people of the two countries and the prevailing political will on both sides would provide an impetus to bilateral relations that will also augur well for peace and stability in the region.

