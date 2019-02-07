85% of sports sites constructed in post-revolution

He put the number of sports sites constructed before the Islamic Revolution at less than 1,000, the number of which hit more than 8,700 after the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking in an Administrative Council meeting in Ilam province, he put the number of sports sites in the country along with the ones constructed by other organizations at more than 14,000.

The number of sports sites in the country has increased 14 times as compared with pre- Islamic Revolution, Soltanifar added.

Today, sport has turned into a means of showing strength and power in the world, he said, adding,”in this regard, our country enjoys high potential and capacity to invest in this sector.”

Iranian Sports Minister Soltanifar arrived in Ilam province on Thu. to inaugurate an international shooting hall and also the House of Taekwondo in this province.

MA/IRN83201534