Iran 'main player in the region': Gen. Sayyari

He made the remarks in a press conference in Tehran on Wednesday, on the threshold of the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory.

General Sayyari pointed to the global arrogance’s efforts to undermine the Islamic Revolution during the past four decades, saying that the enemies have embarked on any kind of measure through all these years to hit the country, but “all of their plots have been foiled” by the Islamic Republic's achievements in different aspects.

“Before the 1979, the enemies tried to hinder the Islamic Revolution’s victory with the help of General Huyser… After the Revolution, they turned to other strategies such as stirring up ethnic and religious divisions, committing acts of terror, military invasion to Tabas, and igniting the eight-year Iraq-Iran war,” General Sayyari said, adding that however, none of their efforts have come to fruition.

Referring to the country’s achievements and self-sufficiency in multiple economic and political aspects, the army commander reiterated that “despite the enemies’ ill-wished plans, the Islamic Republic has proved its integrity and significant role in the region and the world.”

