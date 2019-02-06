Iran’s Revolution strengthens power of Muslim world

Deputy Commander of Islamic Republic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Brigadier General Hossein Salami made the remarks on the anniversary of the victories ‘Valfajr 8’ Operation (Operation Dawn 8) during the eight years of imposed Iraq war against Iran at the headquarters of the IRGC.

Referring to the valuable achievements of the Islamic Revolution over the past four decades, Salami said “the Islamic Revolution of Iran not only changed Iran’s political system, but it also dismantled the Global Arrogance through the revival of Muslims' resolve.”

Saying that the Islamic Revolution overthrew the theory of the domination of great powers, he said that the fall of the Shah was the greatest historical failure of the American empire.

The IRGC deputy commander added that these failures would continue in the future.

He went on to stress that enemies only seek to humiliate the Iranian nation, noting that Iran always wins when it resists its enemies.

MNA/IRN83200339