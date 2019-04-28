Army poised to face potential threats: Gen. Sayyari

“The Army maintains its readiness and knows that it cannot neglect combat readiness even for a second,” he underlined.

“It is the Army’s duty to protect the country’s borders and preserve the territorial integrity and above all this, to provide aid to people,” the General said.

He added that the army has been active in flood-stricken areas since the beginning of the floods by dispatching all the facilities and equipment.

Gen. Sayyari previously had pointed to the Islamic Republic's significant role as the 'main player' in the region, saying that no country can take any measure in the region without Iran’s presence or determination.

As reported earlier, the Army uses helicopters and drones as a tool for flood mapping and detecting areas which are prone to floods. The helicopters and drone capabilities are used to identify and photograph dams, rivers and sensitive areas as well as collect information in the region, and this information is handed over to analysts on a daily basis.

HJ/ 4601016