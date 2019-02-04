Iran needs no permission to boost defense power

"The Islamic Republic of Iran manufactures any required equipment to defend the country and will not ask for anybody's permission in this regard," Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told IRNA on Sunday.

He went on to say that Iran has reached self-sufficiency in its defense sector and continues to play its role as a powerful country in both regional and global spheres.

The Islamic Republic maintains that its military power poses no threat to other countries and is based on its military doctrine of deterrence.

"We are announcing to the whole world that Iran's message is not war and bloodshed but peace and friendship," highlighted the senior military official.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran's defense equipment, capabilities and power are developed for deterrence; [However,] if any ignorant country seeks aggression against this land, it will be given such a strong response that it will regret what it has done," he added.

Iran is a defender of nations and countries and it is not like the United States which seeks aggression against others, Shekarchi noted.

MAH/IRN83195447