Epic turnout on Feb. 11 will be a firm response to enemies’ conspiracies

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Rouhani said, “the great people of Iran are the main owners of the Islamic Revolution and February 11 is the day of Iran and all Iranians.”

“In 1979 and days before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the entire Iranian nation, with the exclusion of the heinous royal family, took to the stage and led the revolution to victory with their presence and self-sacrifice, as they have been protecting it well in the past 40 years,” he continued.

Rouhani also attached a particular importance to this year’s 10-day celebrations of the Islamic Revolution as it is passing its 40th anniversary.

Moreover, he added that “we are now witnessing the new conspiracies of the United States and the Zionists against the people of Iran in these days” that add to the significance of this year’s anniversary.

The President also said, “during the past year, the enemies of the Islamic Revolution, that is the United States and the Zionists, have tried their best to cause apprehension in people and disappoint them about the future”.

“Despite all hostilities, the Iranian nation will prove it to the world with their presence and chants that they are completely hopeful of the future of their country and they have no despair,” he continued.

President Rouhani also said, “Figures show that we have had very good progress and achievements in the past 40 years after the victory of the revolution and we have also left many great conspiracies behind us.”

Stressing that these days should be the days of unity, integrity and solidarity, he added, “In these days, all factions, parties and religious and ethnic groups should stand together and put possible discords behind.”

“Massive turnout in the February 11 demonstrations guarantees our security, independence and freedom and we must disappoint the enemies about continuing their plots,” said Rouhani.

He also said that the new US administration normally speaks with the people of Iran with an inappropriate matter, adding, “the entire world knows that the issues that we are facing in the region and world are because of the undue presence and interference of the United States in the region.”

“The peoples of the region are well aware that Iran has always contributed to peace and stability in the region,” he continued.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also said, “It was the Americans and the Zionists who supported those who killed and assassinated the people of Iran in the first days after the Islamic Revolution, killing 17,000 people.”

“Iran is the victim of terrorism, and Iran and Iranians have always stood up to terrorism firmly,” added Rouhani.

The President said, “Today, a great portion of the security we have in the region is because of our country’s firm support of the peoples of the region against terrorism.”

He continued, “The United States has always created problems for the region and the world, and Iran has always been the solution.”

“We will work hard for establishing security and stability in the region and countries like Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he said.

President Rouhani further said that “we are the effective power against terrorism, but what Americans are doing is interfering in the affairs of the peoples of the region and the people of Iran, and different companies.”

Stating that the interferences of the US are not limited to the region, he said, “Today, the Americans are interfering in the affairs of the Latin American region and Venezuela, and we are witnessing their interference in all over the world. This process will not be to the benefit of the US and the people of this country”.

