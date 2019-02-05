Islamic Revolution bears important message to regional dictators: Larijani

“The Iranian nation gained a historic victory on February 11, 1979, against the [Pahlavi] Dictatorial regime and, with the guidance of Imam Khomeini, replaced it with religious democracy; this major movement [which included] elimination of American tyranny and establishing democracy, carried an important message to all dictators of the region,” Ali Larijani said Tuesday in the Parliament’s open session.

Larijani went on to say that before the Revolution, the nation had no role in controlling the country since former parliament and senate members were mostly chosen by the regime, adding that today, all senior officials of the Islamic Republic are being elected by the nation. This is a ‘grand political and social’ achievement, he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, “today, Iran plays an effective role in establishing stability and security in the region, and Imam’s theory of ‘no to East, no to West’ has been operationalized.”

Enemies have used different elements against the Revolution, he noted, highlighting that Iran-Iraq war was one of their conspiracies. Although the Sacred Defense inflicted heavy losses to Iran, the Islamic Republic gave enemies such a lesson so that, they don’t dare attack Iran anymore, he added.

Iran managed to attain the nuclear and defense technologies despite all plots organized by enemies, and it is not unexpected that they adopt measures against the country, he noted, adding US withdrawal from JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and imposing sanctions against the Iranian nation are examples of enemies’ efforts.

