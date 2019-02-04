Islamic Revolution reduced dependence on foreigners in health sector: Rouhani

He made the remarks Monday at a public session of the Iranian parliament to defend Saied Namaki for the position of Minister of Health and Medical Education.

Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi, the previous health minister, resigned from his position over proposed budget cuts in early January.

Rouhani noted that “the rapid development of the health sector is one of the many achievements of the Islamic Revolution.”

He congratulated the 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and said, “we all know that the health sector, treating patients, health expenses, disease prevention, independence and health tourism are important for our country.”

“A quick overview of the preliminary figures in the health sector clearly indicates how much developments have been made in the past 40 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

“In 1979 before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the entire population of doctors that we had was 14,700, out of which 6,000 doctors were foreign and half of the health sector relied on foreign doctors,” he continued, adding that today some 140,000 Iranian doctors are offering services to the public.

He also appreciated the efforts of former Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi and regretted his resignation.

