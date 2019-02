The opening ceremony of the event was held with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi in attendance.

Held at Holy Defense Museum in Tehran, the exhibition features more than 1000 major achievements of the Islamic Revolution in different fields including, nuclear and defense sectors.

The exhibition goes through February 11 and is open to the public from 9 AM to 7 PM local time.

