MoD unveils ‘Hoveizeh’ long-range cruise missile

The unveiling ceremony took place on the 4th day of Eghtedar 40 military and defense exhibition underway in the Iranian capital of Tehran, which marks the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Amir Hatami, underlining that the Islamic Republic of Iran is improving day by day the ability to defend and ensure national security and interests and does not ask anyone's permission in this regard, said ‘Hoveizeh’ long-range cruise missile is a symbol of self-confidence and an important defense achievement representing the climax of global technological advancement.

"It shows that nothing can challenge the determination and will of the Iranian people in the defense field, and as Leader of Islamic Revolution said, "any threat will receive a decisive and corresponding response."

Amir Brigadier Hatami pointed out that on the fifth decade of the Islamic Revolution, we prepared the ‘Defense Achievements and Construction’ exhibition at Imam Khomeini's Mosalla in central Tehran, adding that about 350 products in different military fields are showcased at the event as the main achievements of the defense industry of the country.

‘Hoveizeh’ missile has a range of over 1,350 kilometers that is used against ground targets, Hatami said, pointing to the ‘Hoveizeh’ long-range cruise missile designed and manufactured by the Aerospace Industries Organization.

“With this range, ‘Hoveizeh’ missile needs a very short time for its preparedness and can fly at a low altitude,” Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said.

Hatami said the new surface-to-surface missile, named Hoveizeh, was from the Soumar family of cruise missiles, which were unveiled in 2015.

On the eve of 40th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, an exhibition of defense achievements of Iran's armed forces, titled 'Eghtedar 40', has opened to the public at Imam Khomeini's Mosalla in central Tehran. Several new military equipment and hardware, including 12 ballistic missiles have been unveiled at the exhibition.

The newest UAV named 'Kaman 12', 'Akhgar' UAV missile, 'Ghassed 3' Cruise missile, and 'Shahin' anti-radar system were also unveiled at the event.

LR/4530550