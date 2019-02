TEHRAN, Feb. 02 (MNA) – On the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution an exhibition opened on Saturday morning in the presence of Ali Larijani, Speaker of the Parliament, and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali Akbar Salehi in the 'Garden of the Holy Defense Museum' in Tehran. The exhibition is dubbed 'Achievements of the Islamic Revolution after Forty Years.'