Iran unveils first home-made wide-body drone 'Khodkar'

The UAV -- an upgraded version of T-33 training aircraft -- is equipped with two cameras; one located beneath the fuselage to contribute to the take-off and landing phases and another on the front side to provide an alternative cockpit view.

The drone also features receiver GPS and GLONASS antennas, data transmitter antennas besides phased array ones.

Khodkar, which uses a turbojet J85 engine, is also capable of recording data and could be employed in surveillance and combat missions. It was among a number of other fighter jets put on display at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to public until February 11, which marks the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of 1979, which toppled the former US-backed Pahlavi regime.

MNA/PRESSTV