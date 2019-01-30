Israel normalization of ties with Arab world 'black spot on record of Muslim countries'

Larijani made the remarks in a meeting with the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Emigration of the National Popular Assembly of Algeria Abdelhamid Si Afif on Wednesday.

Larijani deplored the US peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict known as “the deal of the century”, saying that by the “fake plan”, the Americans are seeking to reduce the Palestinian issue to the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani hailed the growing relations between Iran and Algeria and called for closer parliamentary ties between the two nations.

"The Yemeni war did not have any benefit for Muslims," he said; "today, the Muslim world did not treat with wisdom and vigilance regarding Yemen's issue and this resulted in the death of thousands of innocent people, bearing no results at all, in the interest of the Muslim world."

The Algerian lawmaker, for his part, described Tehran-Algiers relations at parliamentary levels as “special” and called for efforts to boost ties in other areas as well.

He emphasized that the development of economic relations between the two countries, adding "Algeria backs JCPOA as an international agreement, and condemns the cruel sanctions against Iran."

