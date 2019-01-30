Chief of staff says Iran ready for mass production of military equipment

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of major exhibition showcasing the latest defense achievements of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said over 500 domestically-developed defense equipment is on display for the general public, maintaining that the country has the capability to mass produce and export its military products.

The exhibition, which opened at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Wednesday, is organized by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The military equipment on display includes various types of drones, missiles, bombs, armored and airborne equipment, weapons, helicopters, marine equipment as well as equipment to fight chemical and electronic warfare.

Notable among the products unveiled at the exhibition are Iranian drones 'Kaman 12' and 'Shahed-171', as well as 'Akhgar' missile, and 'Shahin' drone disruptor.

Major General Bagheri maintained that the equipment currently on display is only a small part of the defense achievements of the Islamic Republic, which has been developed at the Ministry of Defense, as well as the research sectors of the army, IRGC, the law enforcement and Basij. He said the Iranian-made defense products are also exported to other countries.

Bagheri also announced that a major part of the country’s aviation equipment will be put on display tomorrow in the format of an exhibition at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran. The exhibition will be open to the general public.

