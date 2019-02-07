Iran not to be intimidated by threats over defense, missile capabilities

He made the remark this morning on Feb. 7 among foreign envoys and military attaches in Tehran and congratulated the 40th glorious victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to participants and noble nation of Iran.

Forty years ago, the Islamic Revolution attained victory and toppled regime of Shah under the wise leadership of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and self-sacrifice of noble people of the country and founded an independent Establishment within the framework of religious democracy, Bagheri reiterated.

Consequently, Islamic Republic of Iran attained full independence under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and saved the country from long-term and historical dependencies on foreign countries in different political economic and cultural aspects especially military field, he maintained.

He [Ayatollah Khamenei] changed the course of history of the region and even the world towards development, justice and freedom.

Islamic Revolution has had Islamic and popular nature in a way that its independence, self-sufficiency and self-reliance are of its salient specifications, Major General Bagheri highlighted.

Over the past 40 years, different conspiracies and plots orchestrated against the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of defeating the Islamic Revolution, he said, adding, “in this regard, the country managed to foil all conspiracies waged against the country completely.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri pointed to some plots and conspiracies waged against the country and said, “imposing eight years of war against Iranian people, supporting former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain regime during eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war on Iran in 1980-1988) and supporting terrorists who killed 17,000 innocent Iranian people, etc. are some of salient conspiracies orchestrated against the country since the Islamic Revolution.”

He pointed to the lengthy economic sanctions imposed on Iran over the past 40 years and said, “all of these sanctions imposed on the country in various fields [such as purchasing and repairing passenger planes, pharmaceutical and food industries] are unacceptable within the framework of international law.”

