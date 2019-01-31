Armed Forces’ aerial achievements expo opens in Tehran

The exhibition kicked off in tactical air base 1 (TAB 1) in Mehrabad International Airport, western Tehran, with major military officials in attendance including, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of Iranian َArmy Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, and Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The exhibition displays the latest achievements made by air forces of Army, IRGC and police. It goes through February 11 and is open to the public.

“We thank God that today we are witnessing another sign of Iranian nation’s power,” said Commander of Iran’s Army while addressing the inauguration ceremony, adding, “today's exhibition is a manifestation of domestic capabilities to defend the country. The exhibition features a variety of home-made bombs, helicopters, and rockets made by talented Iranian scientists.”

Iranian Armed Forces are more prepared than ever to defend the country, he highlighted.

