Defense achievements show futility of sanctions: Iran military official

Coordinating Deputy of Islamic Republic of Iran Army Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari attended the exhibition of defense achievements dubbed ‘Eghtedar (power) 40’ on the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“These achievements show that despite being under sanctions, we do not need any country’s help for meeting our defense needs,” Sayyari said.

He added that Iran’s achievements can be a role model for other countries, while the other countries in the region hugely relay on foreign help, spending large amounts of money on buying security from abroad.

The senior military official further warned that Iran will vigorously respond to any aggression and will make the aggressors regret their actions.

In the end, referring to the new round of US sanctions imposed on Iran, Sayyari said "we are used to sanctions. They have done all they could by now, we continue our business regardless of their sanctions, and to achieve what is needed in the field of defense, we will not wait for anyone’s permission.”

