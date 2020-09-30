Defense Industry, symbol of Iran' authority and independence

Speaking in the sideline of the biennial exhibition of research and equipment achievements at the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistic, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said, “One of the important components of the defense authority of Iran is having modern technologies and adequate supply of equipment to counter any threats.”

" This exhibition shows that the Islamic Republic of Iran is so powerful that it has no dependence on others," he said and added that Iran's achievements in the field of construction, production, and modernization of all its military equipment are the best examples of Iran's defense authority.

Comparing Iran’s military equipment status from 1979 (Victory of Islamic Revolution) up to 2020, one can understand the importance of the eye-catching achievement of Iran in this regard, he added.

RHM/5036805