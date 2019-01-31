Enemies incapable of fighting in battle with Iran: Larijani

He made the remarks Thursday while addressing an event in Mianeh, East Azarbaijan province.

“If enemies can adopt a measure against the Islamic Republic of Iran, they will not doubt to implement it,” Larijani maintained.

He went on to say that self-sufficiency and economic independence have been key to Iran’s victory against the Global Arrogance during the 40 years after the Islamic Revolution.

While enemies are talking about the range of Iranian missiles, the United States and Israeli regime are providing terrorist groups of the region with weapons, the Parliament speaker said.

