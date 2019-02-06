Iran most influential country in region after Islamic Revolution: Nasrallah

At the begining of his address on Wednesday in Beirut, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah offered salutation to soul of Imam Khomeini, Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution and congratulated Iran’s Leader and people on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Nasrallah described Iran’s Islamic Revolution as one of the most influential events in region and world. He further described Shah as a dictator and an oppressive ruler who was a member of the American axis. According to him, Shah’s regime was seeking to establish more ties with US and Israel.

The Hezbollah chief said that Shah provided oil to Israel free of charge, adding that Iran’s former regime served the American interests in the region.

He also described Imam Khomeini as one of the top clerics in Iran who started the Islamic Revolution in 1960s.

Divine essence of Iran’s Islamic Revolution distinguishes it from other ones, Nasrallah said

He said that Shah’s regime was destroying agriculture in Iran, adding that Imam Khomeini led the Islamic revolution against poverty caused by regime of Shah.

The Hezbollah leader went on to added that Iranians from all walks of life participated in the Islamic Revolution, describing toppling the shah regime which was the worst dictatorship as a great achievement.

He further described forcing US Israel to leave Iran as one of the achievement of the Islamic Revolution.

Saying that after the Revolution, Iran achieved independence, Nasrallah added that Iran is now a leading independent country in the region while many countries in the world, including countries in South America have bowed down to US.

West failed to ignite ethnic conflict in Iran, according to Nasrallah, adding that Iran survived despite all hardships inflicted on it. He added that after the Islamic Revolution, a Popular religious (Islamic) sovereignty was established in Iran.

He went on to note that holding elections and the elections in Iran never stopped event during Iraq’s invasion and high majority of Iranians voted for formation of Islamic Republic after the revolution.

Hezbollah chief added that Iran was subjected to eight years of a global war, recounting that all Arab countries except Syria supported Saddam regime.

”Saddam was provided with everything, even chemical arms in war on Iran,” he noted.

Nasrallah further said that Iran has made great achievements in many fields after the Islamic 1979 Islamic revolution, and recounted that achievements Iran has made after the revolution.

”Iran produces 97% of its medical needs inside the country,” he said adding that the US is afraid of Iran’s medicine exports to Lebanon.