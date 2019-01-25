Iran Army kicks off massive ‘Eghtedar 97’ war games

Commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari inaugurated the two-day massive military drills code-named ‘‘Eghtedar 97’’ on Friday morning.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference yesterday, Brigadier General Heidari said that as many as 12,000 are taking part in the drills and are planned to exercise their ‘offensive tactics’.

Armored units, artillery, rapid reaction forces, mechanized infantry, engineering units, combating units, telecommunications, and airborne, UAVs, and Airborne units, with the back up of Army Air Force fighters are stationed in a vast area in Isfahan province for the war games.

The army transport Chinook 214 helicopters along with combating choppers are also deployed in the area and will carry out heliborne, reconnaissance and combating missions. The combating choppers will detect and destroy the enemy’s elements, equipment and fortifications.

The commander said that quick transfer and deployment of troops with the backup of the Army Air Force’s helicopters is one of the major planned goals of this round of the Eghtedar drills.

