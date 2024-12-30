IRGC strikes terrorists bases in SE Iran

Second Brigadier General Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, the Commander of the 110th Salman Farsi Special Operations Brigade, said on Sunday the operation has “seriously disrupted” the activities of the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorists.

According to Hosseini, the commando unit of the IRGC Ground Force alongside other operations units from different parts of the country have managed to firmly respond to Jaish al-Adl’s threats during the “Martyrs of Security” campaign over the past few months.

“One of the most important achievements of the IRGC Ground Forces amid the Martyrs of Security exercise was the destruction of several terrorist cells and bases,” PressTV quoted Hosseini as saying.

“The terrorists’ safe haven, which was located deep inside the country, was detected and struck which seriously disrupted the activities of Jaish al-Adl terrorists,” the senior IRGC commander noted.

“During the aforementioned exercise, some of the main elements of the terrorist group were identified, arrested, and eliminated, thus ensuring sustainable security in sensitive regions,” Hosseini said.

He also praised the desirable synergy between the tribal leaders, the IRGC Ground Forces, and local people in the fight against terrorist elements.

MP/