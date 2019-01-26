  1. Politics
26 January 2019 - 12:08

Final stage of ‘Eghtedar 97’ military drills starts in central Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Ground forces of the Iranian Army started the final stage of ‘Eghtedar 97’ war games in Isfahan province with the Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi in attendance.

The Iranian Army ground forces kicked off their annual large-scale ‘Eghtedar 97’ military drills in the central province of Isfahan on Friday. The drills showcase domestically-produced military equipment.

According to the Deputy Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander, 2nd Brigadier General Amir Nozar Nemati, armored divisions will practice destroying enemy's positions in this stage.

Also, helicopters of the Iranian Army will support armored divisions with heavy fires while also conducting reconnaissance, he added.

Armored units, artillery, rapid reaction forces, mechanized infantry, engineering units, combating units, telecommunications, and airborne, UAVs, and Airborne units practiced their offensive tactics during the first stage of the drills on Friday, Nemati said.

