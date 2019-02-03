  1. Politics
Iranian Parliament hails Air Force for holding war games

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – 223 members of the Iranian Parliament appreciated Army’s Air force for holding Fadaian-e Harim-e Velayat (Defenders of Velayat Sanctuary) in central Iran.

In a Sunday statement, MPs highlighted that the two-day military drill was aimed at boosting defense capability of the Army as well as sending the message of peace to regional countries.

“We, members of the Iranian Parliament appreciate sincere efforts and indefatigable endeavors of commanders, officers and other staff of Iranian Army’s Air force for the successful holding of this military drill,” they noted, wishing for further success for the force.

The Iranian Army air force wrapped of the 8th edition of air force military drill codenamed Fadaian-e Harim-e Velayat on Jan. 11 which was held in Isfahan province with the participation a variety of predators, fighter bombers, heavy and semi-heavy transport planes, refueling planes, interceptor and reconnaissance planes, as well as UAVs.

