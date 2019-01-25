Goals of first day of ‘Eghtedar 97’ military drills materialized

The Iranian Army ground forces kicked off their annual large-scale ‘Eghtedar 97’ military drills in the central province of Isfahan on Friday. The drills showcase domestically-produced military equipment.

Amir Nozar Nemati, Deputy Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander said “capability of quick mobilization of the units, which had taken part in the drills and were deployed to the maneuver area, was assessed in the military drills.”

Nemati also said that two armored divisions, 4 rapid reactions and special forces brigades, artillery units and two telecommunications and electronic units, as well as the UAVs units with the backup of the Army Air Force fighter jets were deployed to the maneuver area in the shortest possible time.

Armored units, artillery, rapid reaction forces, mechanized infantry, engineering units, combating units, telecommunications, and airborne, UAVs, and Airborne units practiced their offensive tactics during the first stage of the drills today, according to the Deputy Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander.

He added that the reconnaissance aircrafts of the Army Air Force and the Army Ground Force’s drones carried out reconnaissance missions in the maneuver area.

The commander, at the end, said that quick mobilization and quick deployment of the forces and their capability of operating new military equipment with an offensive approach are among the major goals of this round of the annual war games.

