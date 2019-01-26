Offensive capabilities of Army ground forces to strengthen to highest possible level: Commander

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Army, Commander of Army Ground Forces Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, made the remarks at the end of two-day massive annual military drills code-named ‘Eghtedar (Power) 97’ on Saturday, in which 12,000 troops excersied offensive tactics.

Heydari said about the drills that their goals which included quick mobilization and quick transfer and deployment of troops and military equipment to the maneuver area were materialized, adding that the troops showed a high level of offensive tactics during the military show.

He added that the coordination between ground and air troops according to the new structural changes to the Ground Forces was another goal that was successfully achieved.

The commander noted that offensive capabilities of the troops were exercised and all the divisions and the brigades successfully carried out their offensive missions.

During this round of consecutive military drills dubbed 'Eghtedar 97' this year, which kicked off in the central province of Isfahan on Friday and ended today, armored units, artillery, rapid reaction forces, mechanized infantry, engineering units, combating units, telecommunications, and airborne, UAVs, and Airborne units practiced their offensive tactics.

