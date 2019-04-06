Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 1,117 convicts

Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of the eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The decree came on the occasion of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as God’s messenger, and the anniversary of the 1979 establishment of the Islamic Republic on Farvardin 12 (April 1), known as the “Islamic Republic Day”.

