Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 1086 convicts

Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani to pardon or reduce the sentences of 1,086 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas, the Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The pardon comes on the advent of birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Prophet of Islam (PBUH) was born on the 17th day of the lunar calendar month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in 570 CE. This year, the day falls on Sunday, November 25.

