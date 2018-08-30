Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 615 convicts

Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted prison terms of 615 convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) and Eid al-Ghadir, on Thursday.

Eid al-Ghadir marks a key moment in Muslim history and is named after the event in which Imam Ali (AS), the cousin of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), was appointed as the religious authority and leader after the Prophet by Allah.

The clemency proposed by the head of the Judiciary Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani on the occasion of the Eid al-Ghadir and Eid al-Adha suggested for 615 convicts of General and Revolutionary courts and also those of Judiciary Organization of the Armed Forces and State Discretionary Punishment Organization who had been identified having conditions which made them eligible for a state pardon, to which Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei agreed.

Amnesties and reduced prison terms are granted mainly by Ayatollah Khamenei on occasions of religious and national festivals in Iran.

