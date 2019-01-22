Enemies' plots fail to eliminate Islamic Revolution: Larijani

He made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting with members of a committee which is responsible for holding the anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory in the coming February.

“It’s true that enemies talk against Iran and intervene in missile-related issues but they know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has such greatness in the region that it cannot be eliminated,” he Larijani.

He also described the upcoming anti-Iranian summit in Poland’s Warsaw as a ‘game’ played by enemies against the Islamic Republic.

Highlighting the increasing trend of conspiracies against Iran, Larijani noted that the upcoming conference in Poland proves that enemies cannot bear the brilliance of the Islamic Revolution.“The Islamic Revolution was the achievement of the century, this is why enemies are organizing plots against the country.”

He went on to say that enemies are waging a psychological war and using all their potentials to undermine the greatness of the Islamic Revolution in the eyes of both Iranians and foreigners.

The Islamic Republic has experienced dramatic growth in new technologies, he said, adding that Iran’s nuclear achievements became bold during recent years while Iran has arrived at significant developments in other fields as well. “Today with are producing 95 percent of our required medicine in the country.”

Achievements of Sacred Defense years were crucial for the future of Islamic Republic and we managed to attain self-sufficiency in a number of fields including current the country’s missile power, he noted.

They cannot eliminate the Revolution and the Islamic Republic has developed a very clear and precise strategy from the time of late Imam Khomeini and the Leader, he said adding that this path led to the revision of other countries’ view toward Iran.

MAH/IRN83179945