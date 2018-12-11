Iran holds modern Persian lit. courses for Russian students

The courses on contemporary Persian literature are being held at All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature from Monday to Wednesday with support from Ibn Sina Islamic Culture Research Foundation and in cooperation with the Iranian Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies and the cultural attache at the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

The aim of the courses is to introduce the new generation of Russian Iranologists and Islamologists to Iran’s modern literature, its spiritual aspects and moral teachings, as well as the impact of the Islamic Revolution on the literature.

The courses are taught by Dr. Mohammadreza Movahedi, a member of the academic staff of the Institute for Humanities and Cultural Studies.

The topics include introduction of Iran’s contemporary literature, Iran’s literature after the Islamic Revolution (poetry and prose), Iran-Iraq war literature, the impact of foreign literature on Persian literature, and dramatic literature after the Islamic Revolution.

Participation is completely free of charge, and participants will be given a certificate at the end of the course.

MS/IRN83129977