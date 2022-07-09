Iran's Farabi Intl. Festival calls for works

The festival aims to introduce selected items to the international community with the aim of identifying top talents, works, theories, new methods, and designs in areas of "Iranology", "Islamology" and "Religious Science".

The Farabi International Award, the most prestigious award for humanities and Islamic studies in the Islamic world, is held annually in Iran.

The FIA aims to introduce and honor the best researchers in the field of humanities and Islamic studies.

Earlier, the closing ceremony of the 13th Farabi International Award (FIA) was held in Tehran on July 5, 2022, with the participation of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

